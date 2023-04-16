Megha Chakraborty talks about her tight schedule

Long working hours, instant script changes and strict deadlines, actress Megha Chakraborty says that TV actors are always stressed out. However, the actress, who plays the lead role in Imlie, says that one needs to handle this pressure well.
“We are working on a tight deadline and are always under pressure. We have to work overtime because there are times when we don’t have episodes in stock. But now, we are used to it. We have to change our emotions, expressions quickly, be it crying, laughing, or being romantic. So, after pack-up, I forget all the pressure because I do not like to take the same pressure back to my personal space. I go home, chill, cook food, have dinner, and meet friends. I’m back to being Megha after the pack-up. This took me some time, but now I am used to it,” she says.
Ask her if she has taken any formal training in acting, and she says, “I have taken formal training in dance but not in acting because I had never thought of a career in acting. I have learnt from my co actors, directors. That’s it!”
A fabulous dancer, Megha says dance took a backseat because of her acting projects. “I wanted to do Kathak, but it didn’t work out. It’s very difficult to find time for that. I did make an effort to improve my Bollywood dancing skills. For that, I took lessons,” she says.
