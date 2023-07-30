Meghan Markle’s show Suits makes new streaming record

ANI

Meghan Markle’s popular show Suits has reached a new viewership record about four years after the series ended. After making its Netflix debut last month, the USA Network programme, which lasted from 2011 to 2019, reached 3.14 billion minutes of streaming time during the week of June 26 to July 2, per Nielsen. But the number of minutes watched for Suits may be a tad higher since Nielsen only takes into account television viewing in the US, excluding streaming on phones and tablets. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, starred as paralegal Rachel Zane in the legal drama alongside Patrick J Adams and Gabriel Macht.

Despite having nine seasons, Markle left after Season 7 after being engaged to Prince Harry in 2017.