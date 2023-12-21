Meherbaani-- A tale of love and destiny

Meherbaani brings together Rohan Mehra and Nia Tripathi in a promising romantic love anthem. Their chemistry is expected to set hearts on fire, adding depth to the song’s track.

Speaking about the romantic song, Nia says, “Well, it’s a very romantic song which describes the feelings of lovers when destiny has different plans for them. If you have loved and lost that person, do watch this song”.

Rohan says, “The song carries a romantic theme, exploring how destiny can keep two people who are meant for each other apart! Our chemistry and location both are beautiful, and Mohammad Irfan’s soulful rendition enhance the song’s uniqueness.”

