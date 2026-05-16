Mehtab Virk-Aditi Aarya starrer Haye Ni Bebe Meriye blends social message & humour

Haye Ni Bebe Meriye positions itself as a Punjabi family comedy-drama that blends humour with an urgent social reflection on migration, identity and belonging. At its heart, the film asks a simple but resonant question: what does it mean to stay connected to your home when the world is constantly pulling you elsewhere?

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Lead actor Mehtab Virk, who transitioned from music to acting, calls the film an entertaining family drama, emphasising the everyday Punjabi life shapes the story. Having started his career in music in 2011 and stepping into films in 2022, Mehtab sees this project as a continuation of his creative journey. Now in his third film as a lead, he traces his beginnings back to singing and recalls how performance has always been part of his identity. “From the beginning, I was very much attached to music,” he shares.

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The film’s central theme is the growing trend of Punjabi youth moving abroad. Rather than framing migration as aspiration alone, Haye Ni Bebe Meriye explores alternatives within Punjab itself. It encourages young people to consider building futures at home through entrepreneurship and agriculture. The narrative introduces modern farming ideas, positioning innovation as a bridge between tradition and progress. The message is direct yet hopeful: stay rooted, but think forward.

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Actor Aditi Aarya brings this idea to life through her character — an educated, determined woman who believes in transforming agriculture through knowledge. She explains, “I play and through my education, through my degree, I am supporting farmers.” Her role reflects a shift in how rural professions are being reimagined through technology and youth participation. For Aditi, the character is also personally challenging, particularly due to Punjabi dialogues and emotional nuance. “There are very beautiful dialogues… I still have a lot to learn,” she admits, adding that working alongside seasoned artistes made the experience enriching.

Aditi’s own journey — from law student to Miss India Chandigarh and now actor — adds another layer to the film’s theme of possibility. “I am a lawyer,” she says, reflecting on how unexpected her transition into cinema has been. Add to it that she’s a practicing lawyer. “It’s difficult to manage both the worlds, but I am loving it.”

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Writer Raju Verma, who has spent over 25 years in storytelling, frames the film as both entertainment and observation. “It’s a comedy drama and every character has an arc,” he notes. The narrative draws from lived realities in Punjab — families separated by migration and shifting social structures,” he adds.

Directed by Parveen Kumar, the film is streaming on Chaupal.