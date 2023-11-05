Melodious moments: Aashiqui 1 meets Aashiqui 2 on the sets of Indian Idol Season 14

Sony Entertainment Television’s prestigious singing reality show, Indian Idol Season 14 will welcome famous music director, lyricist-composer and singer, Mithoon. In honour of Mithoon, who will be making an appearance on Indian Idol for the first time, the show will introduceMithoon’s Melody Challenge wherein the Top 15 contestants will have to impress him with their singing prowess.

The best of the lot will get a chance to win the first draft lyrics of Tum Hi Ho, one of the biggest hits of the 21st century, as a token of appreciation. Not only this, Mithoon will also bring to the fore his versatility and musical knowledge to create magical moments on the show, including playing the piano and also composing lyrics on the spot.

Sharing his excitement about being a part of the show, Mithoon says, “It is an absolute privilege to be seated alongside such great personalities like Kumar Sanu ji, Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani and to talk about music. I have learnt a lot while making the song Tum Hi Ho and if we talk about the foundation of Aashiqui 2, it stems from the original movie Aashiqui, which had eminent music composers like Nadeem-Shravan ji and living legend Kumar Sanu ji. I also feel very deeply towards the movie as my father, Naresh Sharma ji was responsible for the music arrangements in the movie and has extensively worked with Sanu Da as well.”

He then urges the makers of the show to recreate a moment between Aashiqui 1 and Aashiqui 2 wherein Mithoon, along with the judges Kumar Sanu, Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani, takes over the stage and sings Tum Hi Ho, inviting a roar of applause from one and all. Mithoon will also play a soulful piano rendition of Tum hi Ho from the movie Aashiqui 2.