Melody & rhythm: Neeti Mohan joins hands with Shamir Tandon for Tum Humein Milo

IANS

Singer Neeti Mohan’s new single with composer Shamir Tandon, Tum Humein Milo, is an elegant and soulful track, expressing the great desire for love. A seven-minute track, the song is progressive in nature, fusing electronic pop, classical music, symphonic, ambient and film music.

As far as Neeti Mohan’s singing goes, it is powerful and soulful accompanied by some very strong instrumental melodies, though it is her voice that shines. Instead of doing the standard filmy style singing, her voice feels more rooted and thus more relatable. The song has been penned by Vishwadeep Zeest.