Raveena Tandon remembers the pranks with Aamir Khan from the sets of Andaz Apna Apna

Ranveena Tandon was the latest guest on Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. While each contestant impressed the Bollywood diva through their performances, it was Sharad’s rendition of Ello Ji Sanam Hum Aa Gaye and Kitna Haseen Chehra that left Raveena mesmerised. Raveena got nostalgic and revealed how Aamir Khan played a hilarious prank on her during Andaz Apna Apna’s shoot, and how she got back at him. The actress said, “Aamir was standing behind me while I was getting my make-up done. He asked for a cup of tea and suddenly, I see this hot cup of tea falling from his hand and coming in my direction.”

She continued, “I got scared and tried to duck, only to realise that it was a prank. The cup was empty and it was tied to the plate through a thread. While everyone had a laugh at my expense, I was no less. At that time, there were no vanity vans, so Aamir had to walk quite a while to use the washroom. While he was away, due to the weather conditions, our director told us to pack up for the day. However, I requested master Saroj ji to give Aamir a difficult step and make him practice that step inside the carriage. He did what was told, but after 30 minutes realised that I was relaxing!”