‘Men do watch daily soaps,’ says Rahil Azam

Rahil Azam will be seen as the male protagonist of the upcoming Star Bharat television series, Aasaho Ka Savera Dheere Dheere Se, which is being produced by Swastik Production.

The actor, who has been a part of the entertainment industry for the past 20 years, says most men don’t accept that they watch daily soap operas.

He says, “There is no shame attached to men watching soap operas. It is believed that only women watch daily soap operas, therefore it’s amazing to see that there are males who enjoy watching serials but are reluctant to admit it. I think it shouldn’t be generalised, but I think after a hard day’s work, one can find the entire family watching daily soaps.”