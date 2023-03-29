Kapil Sharma opens up about his battle with depression

Kapil Sharma recently appeared in the second episode of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show What Women Want and openly discussed his mental health issues. He talked at length about how people in his hometown were still unaware of the concept of mental health and depression.
Kapil revealed that when he finally spoke about his fight with depression, many people reached out to him on social media and offered help. In a candid conversation with Kareena, Kapil also shared that it was only after coming out of depression that he realised he had been depressed in childhood as well. He said, “But parents didn’t think of it as depression.”
Kapil also shared pictures from the sets and wrote, “Thank you for having me on your beautiful show @kareenakapoorkhan and team @mirchiplus love and best wishes for #whatwomenwant.”
