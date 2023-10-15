Mental game: Actor Bhuvnesh Mam, seen in the series Ek Hasina Thi, talks about his struggles, spiritual journey and more

You did TV series Ek Hasina Thi in 2014 as the lead. Why have the viewers not seen you for long?

After Ek Hasina Thi, I was diagnosed with a liver abscess and advised complete bedrest. It took over one year for complete recovery and after that, I couldn’t get work because I was out of sight for a long time, which affected my mental health, and I slipped into depression. That’s when I embarked upon a spiritual journey, which changed my perspective towards life.

What changes do you find in the industry?

Today we have so much content floating around, which has resulted in a shorter attention span of the audience. Hence, it’s a big responsibility of the makers to come up with more engaging stories.

Do you think an actor should have an alternate profession?

I feel one should do what one is passionate about; no matter how successful you become, at the end of the day you should be happy and satisfied. However, as an actor I understand the unstable nature of this industry, hence I feel there is no harm in having an alternative source of income.

What kind of a role are you looking for?

I am looking for a role that pushes me out of my comfort zone.

After Lakhan Leela Bhargava, would you like to work more on OTT?

Yes, certainly.

One change you feel should be brought about in the entertainment industry?

We should stick to our working hours.