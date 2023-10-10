 Mental health issues still have a stigma attached to it, say celebs on World Mental Health Day : The Tribune India

Nikhil Nanda



Celebrities say that despite so much awareness being spread on the importance of sound mental health, people are still hesitant to seek professional help.

Stay calm

Aadesh Chaudhary

It is important to take care of your mental health. We focus on a healthy lifestyle and fitness but we forget about mental health. No matter how healthy a lifestyle you lead, you wouldn’t see that effect in your body if you aren’t mentally healthy. You won’t get the desired results if you aren’t happy from within. Being calm and mentally stable is very important. I try to stay calm whenever I get frustrated and stressed. I have controlled my anger issues. One should talk to closed ones as it can relieve your stress.

Reach out

Farnaz Shetty

Mental health should be a priority. If you need help, then seek it. There are professionals available who will give you the right kind of help online or offline. I don’t think a mental issue needs to be hidden because it pushes people beyond normal rational thinking and I definitely feel that professionals should be a part of the picture sooner rather than later. I do yoga, work out and listen to music. I try to keep myself happy. There is a lot that disturbs your mental peace on a day-to-day basis. Having friends is so good for your cognitive health. If you have people to talk to, count yourself as blessed and if you don’t then please seek help.

Be open

Nikhil Nanda

Mental health issues must be discussed openly and one should not shy away from seeking help. We should be kind to people who face mental health issues. Awareness should be created that counselling is not a taboo and people should be persuaded to take help. For me, yoga and meditation are a very big part of my daily routine and it helps me to be calm and peaceful. There is always a solution and we should have the will to work on that.

Positivity helps

Aradhna Sharma

I am a positive person. I don’t get bogged down easily. Moreover, highs and lows are a part and parcel of life. We have to take it in our stride. My family is always there to support me and keeps me in check. I advise people to not keep things pent up inside, rather talk to friends and family as it really helps!

Be happy

Sumbul Touqeer

A person who is emotionally stable always feels vibrant and alive, and he is able to manage emotionally challenging situations with ease. One must also be physically fit in order to be mentally strong. For your mental health, you should be happy and laughing and keep having healthy food, avoid junk and sleep well.

Music & meditation

Pranitaa Pandit

We can become mentally ill in the same way as we become physically ill. One can look for help from specialists in this specific area. Morning walks, yoga, and meditation, all forms of regular exercise, have proven to be effective treatments for mental health issues. Other than this, having a healthy eating routine and enough sleep is basic. You can also listen to soft music, have a hobby or talk to your close friends and family members to gain emotional support. I keep myself calm by listening to music in the morning and I also do meditation as it keeps me happy and relaxed.

Connecting to inner self

Monika Bhadoriya

I get up early as it gives me the time to connect with myself and find inner calmness. I like to read occasionally and listen to soothing music. I don’t use my phone just before going to sleep to avoid distractions. Your performance will be better no matter what you are doing if you rest both mentally and physically. In the 21st century, mental health is becoming a more pressing issue. Despite the fact that mental illness is prevalent today and can affect anyone, it still carries a stigma.

