As legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar leaves for her heavenly abode, her lilting voice and divine melody will stay with us forever

Mona

Tum Gaye Sab Gaya... Despite the prayers of millions across the globe, the ‘Nightingale of India’, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, passed away on Sunday morning. As a two-day national mourning was announced, people from all walks of life poured tributes on social media.

Starting at five, Lata Mangeshkar, under the tutelage of her father, Deenanath Mangeshkar, a Hindustani classical vocalist, later became the undisputed ‘melody queen’. Spread over seven long decades, right from patriotic to peppy, romantic to sorrowful, bhajans and more, her songs are a treasure trove to cherish. Performing at nine to losing her father at 13, the eldest among the four siblings, Lata took on the responsibility of the entire family.

Singing, which was her passion, soon became her profession. While her father was a known theatre actor too, Lata’s true love was always music.

While she might put Aye Dil-E-Nadan as one among her most memorable experiences, she also sang wonderful numbers, including Aayega Aane Wala (Mahal), Uthaye Ja Unke Sitam (Andaz), Hothon Main Aisi Baat (Jewel Thief), Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai (Guide), Aye Maalik Tere Bande Hum (Do Ankhen Barah Haath), and the famous Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo (1963).

When in Vegas…

On holidays in the US, she loved playing the slot machines. “This may sound strange but when I used to visit America on holidays, I loved spending time in Las Vegas. It’s an exciting city. I really enjoyed playing the slot machines. I never played roulette or cards, but I used to spend the whole night at a slot machine. I was very lucky and won many times,” she admitted during one interview. — IANS

A song for every occasion

Happy, sad, patriotic, melancholic, seductive or playful: there is a Lata Mangeshkar song for every mood. The singing legend, 92, who breathed her last at a Mumbai hospital on Sunday morning, sang not just in Hindi, but in almost every major Indian language. Here are some of her famous songs.

  • Aayega Aanewala from Mahal, 1949
  • Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh from Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai, 1960
  • Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya from Mughal-E-Azam, 1960
  • Lag Ja Gale from Woh Kaun Thi? 1964
  • Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna from Guide, 1965
  • Chalte Chalte Yun Hi Koi from Pakeezah, 1972
  • Dekha Ek Khwaab from Silsila, 1981
  • Dil Hoom Hoom Kare from Rudaali, 1993
  • Tujhe Dekha To from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, 1995
  • Luka Chuppi from Rang De Basanti, 2006 — PTI

Nightingale of India

She was the Nightingale of India and shall always remain that. Such a wonderful collection of songs from the bygone era to the current times, Lata ji has given it all. I wanted to meet her in person, but that will not happen now; it will remain an unfulfilled dream for me. — Bhumika Chawla, Actress

Her craft is unparalleled. I think a huge chunk of my childhood comprises songs sung by her. I remember my parents listening and singing Lag Ja Gale, Raina Beeti Jaaye, Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai and more. — Himansh Kohli, Actor

She will live forever through her songs. I love her songs from Silsila and Veer Zaara the most. Neela Aasmaan So Gaya (Silsila) and Tere Liye (Veer Zara) are my favourites. Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo… Makes we Indians feel sentimental each time we hear it. — Sahil Khattar, Actor

#RIP, Lata didi

Several celebs took to their social media handles to express grief over Lata Mangeshkar’s demise.

Amitabh Bachchan

She has left us...The voice of a million centuries has left us...Her voice resounds now in the Heavens! Prayers for calm and peace.

Hema Malini

Feb 6 is a dark day for us — the legend who has given us a treasure trove of lilting songs, the Nightingale of India, Lata ji, has left us to continue her divine music in heaven. It is a personal loss for me, as our affection and admiration for each other was mutual.

Anil Kapoor

Heartbroken, but blessed to have known and loved this incredible soul...Lata ji holds a place in our hearts that will never be taken by anyone else. That’s how profoundly she has impacted our lives with her music. May she rest in peace and light up the heavens with her brightness.

Akshay Kumar

Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…And how can one forget such a voice! Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti.

SS Rajamouli

Lata ji’s passing away is a huge and irreplaceable loss. She will live on in our hearts forever. My heartfelt tribute to the Nightingale of India. May her soul rest in peace. Wishing the family strength and comfort in these difficult times.

Dharmendra

The whole world is sad, can’t believe you have left us !!! We will miss you Lata ji…Pray your soul be in peace.

Manoj Bajpayee

A golden era of music world has truly ended!! Lata ji you will be missed by millions of us and the generations coming after us!! Rest in peace!!

Ajay Devgn

An icon forever. I will always savour the legacy of her songs. How fortunate were we to have grown up listening to Lata ji’s songs. Om Shanti. My deepest condolences to the Mangeshkar family.

Sanjay Dutt

We lost a legend...Lata Mangeshkar ji your music, personality, humility will always stay with us for generations... My condolences to the family #LataMangeshkar.

Twinkle Khanna

A formidable talent, Lata ji lives on through her music, her voice running through our hearts. #TheImmortals.

Salman Khan

You will be missed..But your voice shall live with us forever... #RIPLataji. — TMS

She sang in Punjabi too!

Surinder Sharma, from Chandigarh, got to meet Lata Mangeshkar at a programme in Mumbai during the late seventies. “She was a living Goddess; humble and sweet. She was amused that I taught chemistry at Panjab University and acted too,” he fondly recalls. While she sang in many languages, Sharma lists memorable numbers from Punjabi films — Pyaar De Bhulekhe (Guddi), Pa Te Vichodhe (Reshma) and Nale Lambi Te Nale Kali (Lachhi).

Surinder Sharma with Lata Mangeshkar

Honours & awards

Having been to school for just two days, Lata Mangeshkar was to get honours and awards throughout her glorious career! She was awarded Dada Saheb Phalke Award (1989), Padma Vibhushan (1999) and Bharat Ratna (2001). She first got a National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for the film Parichay in 1972, repeating the feat with Kora Kagaz (1974) and Lekin (1990).

With pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

Celebs visit grieving family

Celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Javed Akhtar, Anupam Kher, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shraddha Kapoor, amongst others, visited Lata Mangeshkar’s house Prabhukunj in Mumbai to pay their tributes to the grieving family. TMS

Amitabh Bachchan with daughter Shweta
Ashutosh Gowariker and Javed Akhtar
Anupam Kher
Shraddha Kapoor
Bhagyashree

With Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar

