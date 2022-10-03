Mere Sai actor Anaya Soni's health deteriorates

ANI

Mere Sai fame actor Anaya Soni’s health condition is serious due to kidney failure and has to undergo a transplant soon.

Taking to Instagram, Anaya Soni shared a long note and wrote, “Doctors are telling me that my kidney has failed and I have to go on dialysis... My creatinine has come to 15.76 and haemoglobin is 6.7 ...condition is serious... I am getting hospitalized in Holy Spirit Andheri East hospital on Monday... pray for me guys. Life has not been a easy journey for me…was trying to take it easy by enjoying the present moment ... but ye time aane wala tha pata tha mujhe .. but this too shall pass .. soon have to go with my kidney transplant .. will apply for kidney post dialysis.”

In 2021, Anaya shared some videos on her Instagram and gave her health updates regarding her kidney failure and asked for financial help from her fans for treatment.

On the work front, the actor has worked in TV serials like Mere Sai, Naamkaran, Adaalat and the popular crime show Crime Patrol.

