Meri Saas Bhoot Hai celebrates the completion of 100 episodes

Star Bharat’s show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai, which premiered in January, is garnering a positive response. Recently, the show completed its 100th episode, and the entire cast and crew celebrated the occasion by cutting a cake together on the sets of the show. The artistes expressed their feelings.

Kajal Chauhan, who essays the role of Gaura, says, “I am grateful as Meri Saas Bhoot Hai completes 100 episodes, and I would like to thank our amazing viewers for their tremendous love and support for Gaura and the show. Their affection means the world to us. As we aim for the milestone of 1,000 episodes, I hope that our audience continues to shower us with their love and embrace our journey.”

Sushmita Mukherjee, who plays the ghostly mother-in-law in the show, says, “I am filled with joy and gratitude as we celebrate this milestone, and I am particularly delighted because television journeys are taken one step at a time. We are all thrilled to commemorate this moment with great enthusiasm, recognising that the duration of such success is uncertain. Personally, I am receiving a wonderful response from the audience. I sincerely hope that our show maintains this momentum and achieves many more remarkable milestones in the future.”