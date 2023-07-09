— IANS

Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek ‘hates exercising’. The actress recently posted a video showing off her stunning figure at 56, admitting to her followers that she dislikes working out. Hayek took to Instagram on July 7 to celebrate reaching 25 million followers with a video compilation showcasing her impressive, toned body.

In the video, she wears an orange and brown geometric patterned bikini with long gold earrings, as she dances in the pool for the camera. She is seen diving in the pool, twirling in circles, swimming underwater, and looking into the camera with a natural make-up look as Radio by Lana Del Rey plays in the background. She captioned her video in both English and Spanish: “I can’t believe it, 25 million followers. Thank you so much to every single one of you. Seeing as you all like my bikini pictures the most, here’s a bikini workout for you all! I hate exercising — but I love to celebrate good moments dancing in the water. I am genuinely moved and grateful for all your love and support.”

The video received over 603,000 likes and over 9,600 comments.