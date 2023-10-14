MI – Dead Reckoning Part One

Prime Video

The Tom Cruise-starrer seventh instalment of Mission Impossible, after creating a buzz at the box office, is now available on OTT. The spy action film is directed by Christopher McQuarrie. Besides Cruise reprising his role as the IMF (Impossible Mission Force) agent Ethan Hunt, it also stars Rebecca Ferguson and Simon Pegg.

Past Lives

Lionsgate Play

The American film is the feature directorial debut of Celine Song. The romantic drama is partially based on Song’s real life events. The modern love story is about two childhood friends who are separated after one of them leaves South Korea for the US. The film premiered at Sundance and won critical acclaim, making it a must-watch.

Good night world

Netflix

This story, from the Japanese manga series written by Uru Okabe, is about four members of a dysfunctional family who are happily playing a common online game. The catch is, they don’t know about each other. As the story unfolds, hidden things are discovered about each member and about the relation the virtual world has with reality.

The Conference

Netflix

This Swedish horror comedy is based on the novel written by Mats Strandberg. A ragtag group of employees arrives at a conference but their team-building exercise quickly turns deadly when a disguised assailant starts killing off the attendees. Directed by Patrik Eklund, the star cast has Swedish actors.