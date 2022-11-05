‘Michael Jackson is my idol,’ says Ayushi Khurana

Following her appearance in Star Bharat’s Ajooni, Ayushi Khurana has gained widespread recognition. She plays the part of Ajooni, the main character, who is a tough but highly family-oriented young woman.
Recently, Ayushi spoke about her interest in dancing. She says, “After learning about my passion in dance, my mother decided to admit us to a facility. I’ve always looked up to Michael Jackson for inspiration.”
She adds, “I tried to imitate him to some extent. Terrance and Shakti are the other great dancers I like, but Michael Jackson has always held a special place in my heart.”
