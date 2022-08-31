Michelle Yeoh to receive Toronto Film Festival's Groundbreaker Award

Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh will receive the Toronto International Film Festival’s inaugural Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award. The award, sponsored by Bulgari, will be presented at an in-person gala fundraiser on September 11 at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel. “Michelle Yeoh is the definition of groundbreaking,” said Cameron Bailey, TIFF CEO. Her screen work has spanned continents, genres and decades. This year she delivered a performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once that shows her limitless abilities.”
With a nearly 40-year career, Yeoh has broken barriers and inspired generations of audiences with her performances. These include Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Tomorrow Never Dies and Crazy Rich Asians. — IANS
