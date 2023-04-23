Mickey Contractor reveals his journey as a make-up artist

Host Kapil Sharma will give a grand welcome to B-town’s renowned make-up artist Mickey Contractor, hairstylist Hakim Aalim, photographer Dabboo Ratnani, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, fashion and costume designer Neeta Lulla, and action director Allan Amin.

He will be seen asking Mickey Contractor about his entry into the film industry. Mickey goes on to share, “As a child, watching movies with my nani sparked a deep fascination within me. I used to watch Helen ji on screen and admire her hairstyle, wishing that I could style anyone’s hair in the same way. Societal norms dictated that men were not supposed to do hairstyling. However, I decided to pursue my passion and learnt hairdressing and styling at a beauty parlour. Fate intervened when Helen ji herself became one of my customers. She suggested that I become a make-up artist instead. She even gave me some contacts to help me get started.”