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Based on true events, Operation Safed Sagar chronicles the Indian Air Force’s daring mission during the Kargil War and is inspired by one of the most significant aerial operations in India’s military history. The Netflix series features an ensemble cast, including Mihir alongside Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain and Taaruk Raina, and has been created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar, Mehboob PS Brar and Kushal Srivastava. The series is directed by Oni Sen.

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Sharing the glimpse, Mihir offered audiences a sneak peek into the preparation, discipline and emotional journey behind portraying an Air Force officer, while honouring the courage of the real heroes who were part of the landmark mission.

Mihir says, “Operation Safed Sagar is not just a story, it’s a tribute to the bravery, sacrifice and spirit of our Air Force heroes. Playing a young Air Force pilot has been one of the most special and humbling experiences for me. Sharing this glimpse on 26th May felt deeply meaningful and my way of paying respect to the real heroes who lived these moments.”