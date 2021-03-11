Mika Singh recently shot the music video of his upcoming show 'Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti' on Star Bharat in Ropar

Recently, Mika Singh shot the music video for his upcoming show Swayamvar—Mika Di Vohti on Star Bharat.
The singer chose the location as Ropar, Punjab, as it’s close to his ancestral village Sahauran. Ropar holds a special place in his heart and he wanted to start this life-altering journey of finding his significant other from the place where he grew up. Mika has spent most of his childhood in Ropar, which created an emotional bond between him and that place.
Mika says, “Ropar is very near and dear to my heart, as I grew up here and have an emotional attachment with the village. The very first thing that came to my mind when I was searching for locations to shoot the music video was that it should be the beginning of a beautiful journey, which I am on right now. So, naturally I had to do the shoot here in Ropar. What better way to start this important journey!”
