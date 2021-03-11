Mika Singh’s wedding anthem features brides from all over India

Mika Singh’s wedding song of the year, for his show Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti on Star Bharat, is finally out! The video features Mika Singh’s brides–to–be from different regions of India in their traditional wedding outfits. Their absolutely gorgeous attire shows off their beauty and traditional looks perfectly define the brides-to-be. Mika Singh composed and wrote the song, listing all the things he wishes for in his future wife.
Meanwhile, Mika recently kicked off the shoot for the show in Jodhpur. Daler Mehndi, Shaan, Kapil Sharma, Karan Wahi, Niyati Fatnani, Pankhuri Awasthy, Ishaan Dhawan, Hiba Nawab and Shaheer Sheikh reached Jodhpur to support Mika Singh on the launch. The show is set to premiere on Star Bharat on June 19.
