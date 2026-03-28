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Home / Lifestyle / Miley Cyrus gives inspiring speech at iHeart Radio Music Awards 2026

Miley Cyrus gives inspiring speech at iHeart Radio Music Awards 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 05:45 AM Mar 28, 2026 IST
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Miley Cyrus gives inspiring speech
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Miley Cyrus as she was honoured as an innovator at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Upon receiving the award, Miley delivered a powerful speech, reflecting on her career. In her speech, she talked about how “fake” persona helped her build confidence. “Hannah Montana inspired me so much in my own career,” the singer said while accepting the Innovator Award. “I fell in love with the idea that you can create a persona that gives you the confidence and the courage to perform authentically and that sometimes the fake you can actually reveal the real you,” she added.

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