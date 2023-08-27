Miley Cyrus reveals her tears in Used To Be Young are real

IANS

Miley Cyrus released her new single Used To Be Young on August 25. The track is noted for its melancholic nature and Miley Cyrus could be seen gradually tearing up. The tears were not a scripted part of the video, but were real as Miley Cyrus said that she got too emotional singing.

According to reports, the 30-year-old had gone on to explain in an ABC special that aired shortly before her song’s big debut that she got “super emotional” and actually cried on set.

Remembering how Tish also “made me laugh,” Miley said the entire experience “brought up so many real emotions.”

But that was not the end of the tears, because proceeding later in the special, Miley got teary-eyed while speaking about her dad Billy Ray Cyrus, who Tish divorced in 2022 after nearly 30 years of marriage.