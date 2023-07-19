Mind Fool tour for Vir Das

Vir Das, internationally acclaimed comedian hailing from India, has unveiled his plans for a world tour, titled Mind Fool.

Spanning 33 countries, the Mind Fool world tour will take Vir Das to some of the most iconic venues worldwide. He is set to perform at legendary locations, including Carnegie Hall in New York, the Opera House in Sydney, The Apollo in London, The Kennedy Centre in Washington, DC, the Dubai Opera in Dubai, and The Esplanade in Singapore, to name a few. The show will also be performed in 35 different Indian cities.

Kicking off in September 2023, the Mind Fool tour is set to last till mid-2024.

Vir Das says, “I am excited to embark on the Mind Fool world tour, which promises to be a monumental milestone for Indian comedy. It’s a privilege to be recognised as an international comedian and have the opportunity to perform at renowned venues like Carnegie Hall, the Opera House, The Apollo and The Kennedy Centre. This tour is not just about me; it’s about the incredible talent within the Indian comedy scene and inspiring artistes around the world. Get ready for an unforgettable comedy extravaganza that will transcend borders and bring laughter to audiences across the globe!”