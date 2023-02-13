Shark Tank India 2 hosted a show on the theme of mental health, as pitchers shared their ideas around the subject. Inspired by the stories and pitches of contestants, shark Namita Thapar wrote a poem as a tribute to people suffering from anxiety and depression. Thapar posted on her Instagram handle, “I loved the @mindpeers.co pitch last evening. For all those dealing with anxiety and depression, a heartfelt poem for you written by me...Always remember…This too shall pass.”
Talking of the pitch, the founders owned a digital tool company focusing on mental health and they had Peyush, Namita and Vineeta fighting to crack the deal. While Aman Gupta joined Namita and Vineeta in the offer, Anupam Mittal opted out.
