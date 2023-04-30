Mind games

The film, IB Operation 1: Intelligence in Action, uncovers India’s top-secret mission conducted by the Intelligence Bureau that made India win the 1971 war.

The IB 71 trailer was recently released and has already generated interest among audiences. The recently released video showcases Vidyut Jammwal as a spy. The video sheds light on the sharpness of an intelligence agent who is always 10 steps ahead of the enemy.

Director Sankalp Reddy says, “IB 71 takes a deep dive into the world of espionage and the psychology of a spy. With IB 71, the aim is to take our audience on a journey that showcases how Indian intelligence, through clever manoeuvres, made us win the war.”