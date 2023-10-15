Mind it!: Both physical and mental health are essential, believes Simaran Kaur

Tose Naina Milaike actress Simaran Kaur says mental health is important for the overall well being of an individual. She adds that people need to concentrate on this as much as their physical health.

“It’s the ability to maintain a balanced and positive state of mind, even during life’s ups and downs. It involves emotional resilience, self-awareness, and the capacity to cope with stress and adversity while maintaining a sense of inner peace,” she says.

She adds, “Many individuals put significant emphasis on their physical health, such as exercising and eating well, but they often overlook the importance of nurturing their mental health. It’s crucial to recognise that both physical and mental health are essential for a truly healthy and fulfilling life.”

About what she thinks is important for good mental health, she shares, “Good mental health requires a holistic approach. It includes practicing self-compassion, managing stress effectively, fostering healthy relationships, seeking support when needed, and maintaining a positive perspective in life. Self-care, both physically and emotionally, plays a pivotal role in sustaining good mental health.”

Celebrities are often scrutinised in public and, thus, many of them face issues of low self-esteem, depression and anxiety; Simaran says, “Individuals in the entertainment industry often face a unique set of challenges that can make them more susceptible to depression and anxiety. The constant public scrutiny and performance pressure can contribute to mental health issues. However, it’s important to remember that mental health concerns can affect people from all walks of life.”