Minding her language

Sony Entertainment Television’s much awaited show Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala is all set to bring to the viewers a refreshing narrative of a mother-son bond between Yashoda and Kanha.

With names like Neha Sargam, Ram Yashvardhan, Rahul Sharma, Hitanshu Jinsi, Romiit Raaj and more, the cast is doing all that it takes to play their part with utmost finesse. The show’s core dialect is the Brij language. To get the dialect right, Neha Sargam, who will be seen playing Yashoda and Rahul Sharma, who will be seen playing Nand Maharaj, have been attending workshops to refine their dialect.

Neha says, “Brij is a very sweet language, and it has Sanskrit words in abundance, which we do not use in our daily life. So, when I said ‘yes’ to the show, I started attending workshops to get the diction right.”