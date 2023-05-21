Mirchi Plus brings 'PuraneKhat', an audio show narrated by Rhea Chakraborty

Mirchi has launched a new audio series, titled Purane Khat, on the Mirchi Plus App. Narrated by actor Rhea Chakraborty, the 28-episode fiction drama is a story of love, family, and self-discovery as the protagonist Kaavy returns to his hometown in Banaras.

Purane Khat begins with Kaavy and his travel mate Maruti, who embark on a journey back to Banaras, where memories of his loving mother flood his mind. In each 10-minute episode, Kaavy delves deeper into his mother’s life and the profound impact it had on him, as well as his complex relationship with his father.