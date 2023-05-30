Mirzapur's Munna Tripathi meets Dahaad's sinister villain Anand Swarnkar

In a recent crossover video, two of the biggest criminal minds in the Prime Video universe come together for a showdown. On one hand, there is the notorious future king of Mirzapur, Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu), while on the other hand, there is the creepy villain of Dahaad, Anand Swarnkar (Vijay Varma). The two bad guys come face-to-face as Munna tries to get under the skin of Anand, grilling and accusing him of being the mastermind behind 28 missing women. While Munna continues to dig deeper, Anand keeps his usual calm persona till the very end.
Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, Dahaad is produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby, with Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Reema Kagti as executive producers. The eight-episode series is streaming on Prime Video.
