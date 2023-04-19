Mischa Barton joins the show 'Neighbours'

Actress Mischa Barton is joining the new season of the Australian TV show Neighbours. Barton will guest star in the role of Reece, an American, new to Erinsborough, who’s not quite who she appears to be. Original series cast members Stefan Dennis, Alan Fletcher, Ryan Moloney, and Jackie Woodburne are reprising their roles in the new installment.
Neighbours ran for nearly 9,000 episodes and became a hit in the UK, where it initially aired on the BBC before switching to Channel 5. The show acted as the launch pad for several global stars, including singers Minogue, Memento, and L.A. The new season is set to launch soon. — IANS
