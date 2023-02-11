Mischa Barton was told to sleep with Leo DiCaprio for the sake of her career

Notting Hill actress Mischa Barton has claimed that she was told to sleep with Leonardo DiCaprio when she was 19 and he was 30. The actress had made a revelation in an old video, which has now emerged from the dark depths of the Internet.
The actress’ words from a 2005 interview have resurfaced after the actor was criticised for being spotted with 19-year-old Eden Polani.
Mischa’s comments came from her interview with Harpers & Queen during the height of her fame playing Marissa Cooper in The OC. In the chat she discussed the moment she and then-publicist Craig Schneider saw the Titanic man at a shoot in Malibu. The meeting came just as Leo and Gisele Bundchen had ended their six-year on-off relationship. Mischa claimed in the interview that Craig said, “For the sake of your career, go and sleep with that man.” The actress said she told him she wasn’t interested in older men and asked the publication, “Isn’t Leo, like, 30 or something?”
The re-emergence of the interview comes as Leonardo faced backlash for being sighted with Eden, who is a French-Israeli model. —IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...