Maniesh Paul continues to unearth mysteries of India’s greatest legends and tales in History Hunter. The upcoming episode will unravel facts of how the city of Lakhpat, which was considered to be a financial hub in the early 18th century, went on to become barren land. Located in Kutch, Gujarat, Lakhpat is situated near Kori Creek and is surrounded by a 7-km long wall along its shore.

The regions near to Lakhpat were used to cultivate rice and cotton, amongst other items, which were exported to Sri Lanka, and other Southeast Asian countries. Agriculture was the main source of revenue for the city. It was also the hub for international business with African and Gulf countries. The city was way ahead of its time with the concepts of credit and insurance back then that was facilitated with the use of paper. Legends say that even Guru Nanak ji had visited the city. The famous Gaus Mohammad Kubo Dargah is also located in the city and is visited by pilgrims from across the world. However, Saint Ghaus Mohammad only entered the city 20 years after its downfall.

Many theories surface about the scenarios that led to the misfortune of Lakhpat. From jealousy of other kings that led to a war to natural calamities, the city withstood a lot of events and eventually crumbled to ill-fate.

