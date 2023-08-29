Mishkat Varma joins the cast of Kavya – EkJazbaa, EkJunoon show

Mishkat Varma will join the cast of Sony Entertainment Television’s upcoming fiction offering, Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon show. The actor, who has been a part of the entertainment industry for more than a decade, has played a variety of characters on screen and is overjoyed to be a part of a progressive show with Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon.

Elaborating on his role, Mishkat says, “I am so excited to bring alive the character of Adiraj. He’s quite unlike the typical heroes you see on Indian television. He is a bit of a rebel, a proponent of equality and a man with a sense of humour.”