Jasbir Jassi shares a fun anecdote from an international tour on Kapil Sharma's show

The Kapil Sharma Show will ring in New Year with panache. In the NYE special episode, Kapil will welcome the new-age comedians Anubhav Singh Bassi, Abhishek Upmanyu, Zakir Khan, Kusha Kapila, along with the music sensation - Richa Sharma and Jasbir Jassi.
The dance group, Demolition Crew, will also be a part of the special show on December 31.
In the midst of a fun conversation, the host Kapil Sharma will go on to pull Jasbir Jassi’s leg on his interview in English while on a tour to California.
Recollecting the incident, during the shoots, Jasbir Jassi shared, “During my initial days, we went for one of our first international shows in California; it was for the First Lady, Hillary Clinton. A person had approached me for an interview. In the interview, I made sure that my Punjabi accent was not all that pronounced (laughs). He asked me a question in English and I translated Dil Le Gayi Kudi lyrics into English. He further asked, ‘we know you are going to perform at First Lady’s birthday bash’? I was so confused about this First Lady that I responded to him saying that my birth date is February 7 and I was born in Punjab. By then I exhausted all my English vocabulary and he understood the same as well.”
