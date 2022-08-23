As organisers of Miss Universe open the contest for married women, beauty pageant contestants, winners and organisers deliberate

Mona

To advocate for a future forged by women with courage, organisers of the Miss Universe contest have made a brave new move by expanding the eligibility criteria. Now, mothers and married women can enter the fray. Come 2023, and one’s marital status and parental status will no longer be a criteria for eligibility! So far, the regulations have required that winners be single and maintain their status as such throughout their reign.

“The new move is fantastic. If offers way more than what meets the eye. If a pageant like Miss Universe can have contestants who are single/married/divorced or mothers, it bats for inclusivity, bringing women on par with men, who don’t have to face discrimination on the basis of their marital status or being parents or in the professional sphere,” says Alankrita Anup Sahai, Miss India Earth 2014.

“One of the major responsibilities after winning the contest is meeting children and women, and being part of the charities across the world. A woman who has been a mother and married might have way more emotional quotient to offer,” adds Alankrita, rooting for a ‘Mrs’ to be a ‘Miss’ Universe in 2023!

True empowerment

Meenakshi Chaudhary, runners-up Femina Miss India 2018, hails the move too, “Miss Universe is a platform for empowering women. Opening up the pageant to married women, mothers or those divorced is one great move towards inclusivity. It’s an unprecedented step on behalf of Miss Universe organisers.”

Samaira Sandhu, winner of an international beauty pageant, sees this as an epic, historic move, “I am so happy by this; beauty and intelligence are irrespective of one’s marital or parental status. The new move offers equal opportunity and that is heartening.”

Sonu Sethi Hurria, Mrs Royale India International 2022, also hails the move as something unprecedented. “It’s such a great opportunity for mothers and married women. No woman should be denied the right to reach for the dreams,” says Sonu, who is gearing up for the international pageant in the coming September.