Missing home

Ankur Verma, who’s earning praise for his role in Colors show Parineetii recently shared that he was missing his family while celebrating Guru Nanak Jayanti at his hometown in Gurugram.

Ankur says, “Back home, every year I visit a gurdwara with my family. I love eating langar and watching firecrackers at the gurdwara—it’s a tradition we cherish. Nothing can compare to the solace I find in offering prayers and gratitude for the blessings I’ve received so far. This year, due to work commitments, I’ll miss visiting the iconic Bangla Sahib gurdwara. So, I will visit a gurdwara near my house in Mumbai. I thank God for giving me some of the best fans, who have supported me throughout my journey. Here’s wishing everyone a very happy Gurpurab.”

#Gurugram