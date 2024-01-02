Missing the mentor

Aniruddh Dave, who will be seen in Kartik Aaryan-starrer Chandu Champion, says that there are many artistes in the industry who inspire him. One such person was late actor Satish Kaushik. He worked with him in the film Kaagaz 2.

He says, “Satish ji was my mentor. I remember preparing myself for the role of a gentleman cadet was a challenge for me. I was told that I should run, jog, and engage in activities like a soldier. He took care of me,” he says.

He adds, “So, I worked hard on my breathing and health. I decided not to do any television show during that time. After that, last year, we shot the film, and it will be released in 2024. He is blessing me from the other side.”

Besides being a known face on the small screen and working in big budget films such as Bellbottom, he is also hosting the show, Sikho. “See, for an actor, being on screen, being out there, being constantly active, is important. But the vanvaas of an artiste or a director too is significant. Either you completely focus on your preparation, you sit quietly,” he says.