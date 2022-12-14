Mission Majnu to have OTT release

Netflix is all set to ring in the New Year with the release of Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Mission Majnu. The film will skip its theatrical release and will premiere on Netflix on January 20.

Inspired by true events, Mission Majnu travels to the past to uncover one of India’s most important missions. It is about loyalty, love, sacrifices and betrayal with an action-packed screenplay where one wrong move can make or break the mission.

Directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by RSVP and GBA, Mission Majnu also stars Kumud Mishra, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Mir Sarwar and Zakir Hussain. Speaking about the film, Sidharth says, “”I’m quite excited about Mission Majnu since for the first time I play a spy. With Netflix on board, I am confident that this incredible narrative will resonate with people all around the world.”