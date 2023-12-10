Mission Start Ab on way

Prime Video recently announced the premiere of its Original reality series Mission Start Ab. The first-of-its-kind competitive series will focus on grassroots level entrepreneurs in India, and take their stories of determination, resilience and unwavering perseverance to the global audiences with its worldwide premiere on December 19.

The series has been conceptualized and developed in collaboration with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India, with the objective of discovering entrepreneurs from diverse corners of India, and empowering them to create the next potential Unicorns. The series features three of India’s most knowledgeable and experienced investors — Kunal Bahl (Titan Capital), Anisha Singh (She Capital), and Manish Chowdhary (Wow Skin Science)—who not only act as judges and investors, but also step in as mentors to guide and nurture contestants to sharpen the skills needed to scale their startups. Hosted by Masaba Gupta and Cyrus Sahukar, Mission Start Ab is executive produced by Indrajit Ray, directed by Srimanta Senguptta, and is an Endemol Shine India production.