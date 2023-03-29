MM Keeravani tests positive for Covid

Oscar winner MM Keeravani is down with Covid-19. Keeravani said, “All the travel and excitement have caught up with me. I am down with Covid and advised complete bed rest.”
Meanwhile, during a recent interaction, Keeravani revealed that Guneet Monga was hospitalised because of breathlessness after her Oscar win. He said, “The universe was listening to my prayers and it happened. Which left me in great excitement, but not to an extent where you go breathless, like the other award winner–Guneet Monga.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka Assembly poll to be held on May 10
Counting of votes will take place on May 13
Lok Sabha revokes disqualification of NCP member Mohammad Faizal
Faizal, who represents Lakshadweep, had moved the Kerala Hig...
Did Amritpal Singh plan to give interview before his arrest?
Pro-Khalistani activist likely visit to Hoshiarpur last nigh...