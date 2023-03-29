MM Keeravani tests positive for Covid

Oscar winner MM Keeravani is down with Covid-19. Keeravani said, “All the travel and excitement have caught up with me. I am down with Covid and advised complete bed rest.”

Meanwhile, during a recent interaction, Keeravani revealed that Guneet Monga was hospitalised because of breathlessness after her Oscar win. He said, “The universe was listening to my prayers and it happened. Which left me in great excitement, but not to an extent where you go breathless, like the other award winner–Guneet Monga.”