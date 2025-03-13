Model-actress Navneet Kaur Dhillon is ready to mentor women entrepreneurs through an initiative called WEED programme

Vinya Singh

Once a reigning beauty queen and now a powerhouse entrepreneur, Navneet Kaur Dhillon, winner of Femina Miss India World contest in 2013, is proving that success knows no limits. With grace, intelligence and an undeniable passion for innovation, she has transitioned from the dazzling world of pageantry and films to the dynamic realm of business.

At the Chandigarh Press Club recently, Dhillon officially launched her latest venture, Women Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Development (WEED) programme. The initiative is set to redefine the local commercial landscape by providing women entrepreneurs from tier 2 and tier 3 cities with mentorship, funding and networking opportunities to help their businesses prosper. Dhillon talked about her life, values and business ventures.

What inspired you to transition from modelling and acting into entrepreneurship?

I have always been passionate about women empowerment. I conceptualised WEED as I wanted to do something concrete to empower women. I feel that as a pageant winner, my exposure and experience will help me reach out to women with start-up ideas and encourage them to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.

What advice do you have for women who want to start their own business?

You should do your research right and believe in your passion. If you believe in yourself, there are higher chances you will achieve them. Ignore the negativity around you, there might be many people who want to discourage you, but if you watch your own back, there’s nothing that can hold you back.

Would you like to share something about your recent film projects?

The short film, Knot, is close to my heart. It’s directed by one of my university seniors, Abhay Parveen Gupta, who’s a young director deeply passionate about his art. Teaming up with college-mates is always nice. The minute they asked me if I would like to co-produce, I was quite excited to do so. It’s a beautiful film and once it finishes its international festival circuit, it would be out for everyone to watch.

How did your passion for holistic healthcare begin?

My journey with yoga started in 2017. In the hectic times that we are living today, everything out there will make you feel stressed, but it’s important to balance yourself and holistic wellness plays a major part in it. You have to think right, eat right, breathe right and exercise!

You own a yoga studio too, right?

I love yoga. The idea of starting a community of yoga-lovers inspired me to come up with a yoga studio in Chandigarh, like we have it in Mumbai.

Who inspires you?

My mother. She has been an inspiration behind everything that I’ve done. She has always been rock solid. And been there for me, for whatever I have wanted to do in my life. She never discourages me for anything. She is the first person to say ‘yes why not’ when I wanted to begin my entrepreneurship journey.

What are your core values?

Discipline is very important to me, along with honesty, and loyalty towards my work and the people around me.

Any projects that you’re currently working on?

I’m currently working on two Punjabi films; one is a love story, other a drama.