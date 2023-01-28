Actor-model Ravi Janghu, who was part of MX Player's show Madhuri Talkies, talks about his journey so far

How did your acting journey start?

After participating in Mr India and being in top five, I got opportunities to act in Punjabi music videos. After that I came to Mumbai and started my career here.

What prompted you to work in regional cinema?

This was due to the fact that I got lead roles and working with big directors was a privilege. Hence, I moved towards regional cinema.

How do you train yourself for regional projects?

Initially, it was tough when I started in the Punjabi industry and after that I got an opportunity to work in Assamese industry. But slowly and gradually, with practice, I was able to manage it. The pattern and work culture of regional cinema, such as Telugu, Assamese and Punjabi, has taught me a lot.

How was your working experience with Yashpal Sharma in Haryanvi film Dada Lakhmi?

I have already done three projects with Yashpal Sharma. But when he approached me for Dada Lakhmi and I heard the story, it inspired me. It was an honour to work with Yashpal Sharma as a director as well as a co-actor.

What are your upcoming projects?

Punjabi film The Shepherd, which was supposed to release last year. It’s based on farmers’ protest. Then there is a biopic based on politician and social worker Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga. I also have an Assamese movie, Lakhipathar, lined up.

What kind of roles you wish to do in future?

I want to explore more of cinema as an actor and enact more challenging roles as an artiste.

What are your views on South Indian films doing pan-India business?

I am not mentioning any particular industry. These days audience wants realistic content, so be it South Indian industry or Bollywood, it does not matter.

How has OTT helped you in terms of work?

We never knew OTT would be such a big platform. The content we are watching is amazing and it’s a blessing for actors like us, who have to face a lot of competition in Bollywood. We can prove ourselves as an artist on OTT and at the same time we are able to work with great directors, script writers and producers.

Who is your inspiration in acting?

I am inspired by Kay Kay Menon, Pankaj Tripathi and also John Abraham.

How do you keep yourself fit?

Early morning starts with yoga and then workout in the gym for at least three hours, good sleep and positive thinking keeps me going.