Finding love today often feels less like following your heart and more like learning a new language. Dating in 2026 comes with unspoken rules: reply quickly enough to seem interested, slowly enough to seem unbothered, never too much, never too little. Those rules now come with vocabulary attached. Every evasive move, from the person who will not commit to the one who vanishes and returns, has been named, studied and turned into a term people actually use in conversation. Here is the glossary, and what each entry really means once you strip away the slang.

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Most of the new dating terms describe the same thing: someone keeping their options open without saying so out loud.

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Start with the situationship. Two people act like a couple, going on dates, texting all day and sometimes sleeping together, but neither ever calls it a relationship. There are no labels and no talk of the future, just an unspoken arrangement that ends whenever one person walks away. A Delhi-based man, 24, describes texting a woman "good morning" every day for two months, liking every story she posts within minutes, and calling her "his person" after just two dates, without ever asking her out on a proper third. "I don't know what we are," he says. "I don't think either of us wants to say it out loud."

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Breadcrumbing is slower and sneakier. Someone sends just enough attention – a flirty text, a reply to your story – to keep you interested without ever making real plans. The behaviour follows a clear pattern: infrequent contact, a preference for messaging over meeting up and dodging any real conversation about feelings. Research shows people who experience this often end up feeling lonelier and less satisfied than those who are simply ghosted.

Benching takes its name from sport. In team sports such as football, basketball and cricket, "the bench" is the designated area where substitute players sit. Someone keeps you "on the bench", texting occasionally just to keep you around while they focus on someone else. If things do not work out with their main option, you are the backup they call in. Breadcrumbing is usually how they keep you waiting.

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Orbiting is one step beyond ghosting. Someone stops replying to your texts completely but keeps watching your stories and liking your posts. They disappear from your inbox but stay close enough on social media that you cannot quite forget them.

Zombieing is the reverse. Someone who ghosted you weeks or months earlier suddenly reappears with a casual message, acting as though nothing happened.

One more term worth knowing is cushioning: keeping a few people around as backups in case your current relationship does not work out. Think of it as insurance dating.

None of this behaviour is new. Keeping someone as a backup or slowly fading away has existed for as long as dating itself. What has changed is that dating apps have made it far easier to do, so it needed names.