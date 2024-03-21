ANI

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is gearing up for his upcoming movie Deva, now is all set to headline the mythological drama Ashwatthama — The Saga Continues. Taking to Instagram, Shahid treated fans with the exciting news and captioned the post, which read, “Myth and reality will blur, as past and present collide, when an ancient legend meets this modern marvel! This is the story of #AshwatthamaTheSagaContinues, the immortal warrior a Magnum Opus you cannot miss.”

The film delves into the legend of the immortal warrior Ashwatthama from the Mahabharata, believed to walk among us even today. Set in the present era marked by rapid technological advancements and humanity’s remarkable capabilities, Ashwatthama is slated to be released in 5 languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

