Mohit Malik to be seen in a double role

Last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, Mohit Malik became a household name after Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. Now, he will be seen in a double role in an upcoming show.
The producers are from the Marathi television industry, as the Hindi show will be an adaptation of a successful Marathi show. A source close to the development shared, “Mohit, will be seen in a double role and they are still looking for a female protagonist.”
