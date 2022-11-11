Mohit Malik visits the Golden Temple with his family

Mohit Malik is currently enjoying family time after a long shooting schedule over the last three months, right from Khatron Ke Khiladi to his upcoming web show Chamak. After a rejuvenating visit to the queen of hills, Shimla, last month, Mohit, along with wife Aditi, his son Ekbir and parents is currently visiting Amritsar.
Mohit says, “Ekbir’s first-ever temple visit had to be the Golden Temple. As parents we wanted him to experienceevery nook and corner of this beautiful place. He enjoyed himself wholeheartedly and it brought tears in our eyes to see him effortlessly connect with the positive vibes there.”
