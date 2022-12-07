Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA trophy at the final

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has added another feather to her cap, as she will be unveiling the FIFA World Cup trophy at the final match. She would be the first Indian actor to achieve this feat.
Earlier this year, she had the opportunity to become the member of Cannes Film Festival jury. Deepika is the only Indian in the list of the World’s Top 10 most beautiful women. From being chosen as the global face of luxury brands to now heading to Qatar for the final match to unveil the FIFA trophy, she has come a long way. — TMS
