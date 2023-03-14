The Elephant Whisperers brings home Best Documentary Short Film Award

India’s short documentary The Elephant Whisperers has brought home an Oscar in the Best Documentary Short Film category at the 95th Oscar Awards. The award was presented by Pedro Pascal. The Elephant Whisperers was competing in the category alongside Haulout, How Do You Measure a Year?, The Martha Mitchell Effect and Stranger at the Gate.

Thank you to the academy for recognising our film highlighting indigenous people and animals. — Kartiki Gonsalves, DIRECTOR

The award was received by the director Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga.

In her winning speech, Gonsalves said, “I stand here today to speak on the sacred bond between us and our natural world. For the respect of indigenous communities. For empathy towards other living beings we share our space with. And finally for co-existence. Thank you to the academy for recognising our film highlighting indigenous people and animals. To Netflix for believing in the power of this film. To Guneet, my producer and my entire team and finally, to my mother father and sister who are up there somewhere, you’re the centre of my universe. To my motherland India.”

The Elephant Whisperers marks Kartiki Gonsalves’ directorial debut. The documentary is about the bond that develops between a couple and an orphaned baby elephant, Raghu.

The film’s producer Guneet Monga said: “This is an incredibly powerful moment. We, as two women from India, stood on that global stage making this a historical win. I’m so proud of this film, this moment and my amazing team at Sikhya Entertainment, that an independent production house from India has made history and become the first-ever Indian film by an Indian production to win an Oscar. My heart is racing with all the joy, love and excitement. I’m so grateful to Kartiki, the wonderful visionary that she is.” – IANS